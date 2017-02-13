Johnnie still walking
In August, 2011, these anti-alcohol activists were already protesting at the Empire Tower on Sathorn Road against Diageo Moet Hennessey Thailand, the importer, distributor and bribe centre to sell more Johnnie Walker Red Label and Black Label Scotch whisky. Former national anti-graft commissioner Medhi Krongkaew raised questions Monday over the slow progress of the investigation into alleged bribery payments made by a British alcoholic beverage giant to Thai officials in 2011.
