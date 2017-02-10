Is the 'immigrant' Super Bowl ad good or just good timing?
The "immigrant" Super Bowl ad has garnered lots of attention, partly because many see political undertones on the heels of President's Trump's widely criticized immigration ban. So is the buzz surrounding this commercial just about good timing or is it a really good commercial -- regardless of political leanings? We asked six West Michigan professionals who make ads for a living -- and have won lots of awards for their work -- to give their perspective on this attention-grabbing Super Bowl commercial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
