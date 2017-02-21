Investors In Molson Coors Are Counting On Margin Expansion, Not Growth
Molson Coors has been on a tear lately as the company acquired full ownership of Miller Coors as part of the "MegaBrew" deal between Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller. Just as with the MegaBrew deal investors are betting on cost cutting and margin expansion to fuel stock price returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|WasteWater
|21
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC