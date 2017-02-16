Hong Kong menu specials: Felix welcom...

Hong Kong menu specials: Felix welcomes cocktail masters

18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Chefs Michelle Goh and Pongcharm Russell create a cryptic menu for Test Kitchen stint, while Nathan Green of Rhoda collaborates with Peggy Chan of Grassroots Pantry Felix at The Peninsula is starting a quarterly guest mixologist series in collaboration with Pernod Ricard, and its first - which runs today and tomorrow - features Chivas Masters Japan Champion Naoya Mizugishi. His special cocktails include Hot Spring Cooler ; and Noble Lady , which can be matched with a special canapA© selection.

