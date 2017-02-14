Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices

Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices. Net loss attributable to Hilton stockholders was $387 million, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. The company reported net income of $814 million, or $2.47 per share, in the year-ago period.

