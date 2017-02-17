He's looking for the secret recipe to educate business leaders
Deryck van Rensburg, dean of Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management, stands in front of the department building in Malibu. Deryck van Rensburg, dean of Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management, stands in front of the department building in Malibu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC