HEINEKEN welcomes Punch shareholder approval

HEINEKEN N.V. announced on 15 December 2016 that Vine Acquisitions Limited had announced a recommended cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Punch Taverns plc , and that HEINEKEN through HEINEKEN UK had agreed a back-to-back deal with Vine Acquisitions Limited to acquire the Punch A Group, comprising approximately 1,900 pubs across the UK. HEINEKEN notes the Punch announcement earlier today and is delighted that Punch Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and that the special resolution proposed at the General Meeting was passed.

