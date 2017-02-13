Heineken agrees to buy Brasil Kirin
Dutch brewer Heineken NV on Monday said it agreed to buy Brasil Kirin Holding S.A. for 664 million euros , a move it said will make it the second largest beer company in Brazil. Heineken is buying Brasil Kirin from Japan's Kirin Holdings Co.
