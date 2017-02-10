HEINEKEN - Acquisition of Punch Shares by Vine Acquisitions Limited

HEINEKEN N.V. announced on 15 December 2016 that Vine Acquisitions Limited had announced a recommended cash offer for Punch Taverns plc , and that HEINEKEN through HEINEKEN UK had agreed a back-to-back deal with Vine Acquisitions Limited to acquire Punch Securitisation A, comprising approximately 1,900 pubs across the UK. Vine Acquisitions Limited announced today that it has acquired an aggregate of 63,310,488 ordinary shares in the capital of Punch at 180 pence per share, representing in aggregate approximately 28.5 per cent of the existing issued ordinary share capital of Punch on 3 February 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.