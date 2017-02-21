Goldman trims STZ price target, boosts PM

Goldman reduces its price target on Constellation Brands and raises its PT on Philip Morris after attending last week's CAGNY conference in Boca. Lowers STZ PT to $187 from $189, reiterates Buy rating: "Despite a softer near-term trend, we walk away from STZ's presentation with continued confidence in the company's ability to deliver ~7% underlying sales growth and mid-teens EPS growth CAGR over the next three years, which stand out as best-in-class among consumer staples companies.

