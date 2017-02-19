FY2018 EPS Estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Decreased by Analyst

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV - Equities researchers at CLSA decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CLSA analyst C. Levy now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.41.

