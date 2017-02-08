European soda makers vow to reduce ad...

European soda makers vow to reduce added sugar by further 10%

European soft drink manufacturers, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Orangina and Red Bull, have announced plans to reduce added sugars by an extra 10% by 2020 in Europe. Due to changing consumer demands, the Union of European Soft Drinks Association has announced a plan to reduce added sugars in all soft drinks by a further 10%, tripling the pace of sugar reduction.

