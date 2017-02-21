DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $10,082,000 in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm purchased 132,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

