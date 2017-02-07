Diageo could be forced to buy rest of shares in USL

India's stock market regulators are mulling whether to force Diageo to offer to buy the 44% of the shares it does not own in United Spirits Limited , the sub-continent's largest spirits group. The debate centres on last year's controversial US$75m payment from Diageo to Vijay Mallya to secure his severing links with USL and standing down as the company's non-executive chairman.

