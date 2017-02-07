Diageo could be forced to buy rest of...

Diageo could be forced to buy rest of shares in USL

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

India's stock market regulators are mulling whether to force Diageo to offer to buy the 44% of the shares it does not own in United Spirits Limited , the sub-continent's largest spirits group. The debate centres on last year's controversial US$75m payment from Diageo to Vijay Mallya to secure his severing links with USL and standing down as the company's non-executive chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec '16 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC