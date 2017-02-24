Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) to Release Earnings on Monday
Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. will announce its Q416 earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter.
