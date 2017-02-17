Conrad Cutler has built an empire on ...

Conrad Cutler has built an empire on recycling cans. But he's putting a dent in city revenue

Read more: Crain's New York Business

Conrad Cutler drives a Porsche Macan, which seems fitting considering the 26-year-old entrepreneur has made his money one can - and bottle - at a time. Less than five years out of college, Cutler runs Galvanize Group, a four-year-old business that generates almost $10 million in annual revenue from collecting recyclable cans and bottles around the city and returning them to the distributors, who pay the 5-cent deposit plus a state-mandated 3.5-cent handling fee for each one.

Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Chicago, IL

