Collectors club hosts Las Vegas swap meet celebrating all things Coca-Cola - PHOTOS
Fans of "The Real Thing" got a chance to peruse thousands of Coca-Cola-related collectibles during a Las Vegas swap meet sponsored by the Coca-Cola Collectors Club on Saturday.The event, held at Palace Station, was part of the club's 39th annual Great Get Together convention.
