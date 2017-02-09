Coca-Cola profit falls 55 percent, but beats expectations
Coca-Cola's profit fell 55 percent in the most recent quarter, as the world's biggest beverage maker continues to restructure its business. The company, which Fanta, Sprite and Smartwater, is in the process of selling off its bottling businesses to independent companies that will bottle its sodas and other drinks.
