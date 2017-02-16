Chicago cop fired for firing at wrong car in off-duty incident
Chicago police officer Francisco Perez arrives following a short break at the Chicago Police Board in Chicago on Tuesday, April 5 2016 on the first of day of evidentiary hearings. The Chicago Police holds an evidentiary hearing Tuesday before deciding whether to seek to fire Officer Francisco Perez for lying about his role in an off-duty shooting in which he fired 16 shots at that wrong car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC