Burger King owner said in advanced talks to buy Popeyes chain
Restaurant Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King, is in advanced talks with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. about a takeover of the fried-chicken chain, according to people familiar with the matter. Negotiations between the companies are ongoing, and a transaction could be announced as early as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren't public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|14 min
|john
|22
|High Earnings Expectations For Pepsi, Not So Mu...
|Feb 14
|Lonnie
|1
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec '16
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC