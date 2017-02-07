Budweiser's Super Bowl ad was the most-watched online 0:0
The beer brand's much-dissected immigration ad featuring a handsome actor as the company founder, Adolphus Busch, won the most online attention of all Super Bowl advertisers, according to iSpot.tv. The Post predicted on Jan. 31 that Budweiser would win the Super Bowl after viewing the commercial from the ad agency Anomaly Global.
