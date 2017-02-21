Brown-Forman hires whisky maker for S...

Brown-Forman hires whisky maker for Scotch whisky segment

Brown-Forman Corp. has hired a whisky maker for its single malt Scotch whisky business that the Kentucky-based company acquired last year. It says Rachel Barrie begins her new job on March 1. Her duties include overseeing The GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh distilleries.

