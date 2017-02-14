Billionaire Bueno, UnitedHealth's Lat...

Billionaire Bueno, UnitedHealth's Latin America chairman, dies

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday. In a statement, UnitedHealth said Bueno, 73, had a heart attack earlier in the day in Buzios, a beach resort in Rio de Janeiro state.

