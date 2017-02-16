Are Baked Lay's potato chips "guilt-free"? PepsiCo says so

What do Baked Lay's potato chips, Simply Tostitos chips and Diet Mountain Dew have in common? They're all "guilt-free," according to how PepsiCo categorizes them. In reporting higher global sales Wednesday, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi reiterated that 45 percent of the company's revenue now comes from such "guilt-free" products.

