Woman reports Rolph to cops *Jan. 2, 2017, 8:35 PM Ast

In November 2016, a senior female executive of Angostura Holdings Limited filed a police report at Morvant Police Station alleging sexual advances by the company's chairman, Rolph Balgobin. That same month, the employee filed a whistleblower complaint, through her lawyer Alexei McKell, to the audit committee of Angostura and the board of its parent company, CL Financial Limited .

