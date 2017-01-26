Where to get the latest takes on the Cuba libre in Hong Kong

The Cuban/American cocktail, which was named after a battle cry during the 1898 Cuban War of Independence, has been given a 21st-century makeover With Cuban American relations finally returning to some degree of normality - subject, of course, to any bright ideas President Trump may have - there is a buzz of interest surrounding Cuban drinks such as the Mojito, the Daiquiri, and particularly the Cuba libre. In many bars, the Cuba libre is less grandiosely referred to as a simple rum and coke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.