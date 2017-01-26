Where to get the latest takes on the ...

Where to get the latest takes on the Cuba libre in Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The Cuban/American cocktail, which was named after a battle cry during the 1898 Cuban War of Independence, has been given a 21st-century makeover With Cuban American relations finally returning to some degree of normality - subject, of course, to any bright ideas President Trump may have - there is a buzz of interest surrounding Cuban drinks such as the Mojito, the Daiquiri, and particularly the Cuba libre. In many bars, the Cuba libre is less grandiosely referred to as a simple rum and coke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC