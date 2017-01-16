Was Donald Trump ever planning on vis...

Was Donald Trump ever planning on visiting the African-American museum?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Salon

President-elect Donald Trump is facing incredible backlash from Democrats after getting into a prolonged Twitter feud with Democratic Rep. John Lewis after the civil rights legend said that Trump wasn't "a legitimate president ." During his attack, Trump managed to alienate not only a political party, but also an entire ethnic block, insinuating that Lewis' congressional district - which is home to an NFL arena, Coca-Cola and Delta headquarters and numerous colleges - is a pit of violence and crime .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC