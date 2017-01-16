Was Donald Trump ever planning on visiting the African-American museum?

President-elect Donald Trump is facing incredible backlash from Democrats after getting into a prolonged Twitter feud with Democratic Rep. John Lewis after the civil rights legend said that Trump wasn't "a legitimate president ." During his attack, Trump managed to alienate not only a political party, but also an entire ethnic block, insinuating that Lewis' congressional district - which is home to an NFL arena, Coca-Cola and Delta headquarters and numerous colleges - is a pit of violence and crime .

