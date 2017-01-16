Was Donald Trump ever planning on visiting the African-American museum?
President-elect Donald Trump is facing incredible backlash from Democrats after getting into a prolonged Twitter feud with Democratic Rep. John Lewis after the civil rights legend said that Trump wasn't "a legitimate president ." During his attack, Trump managed to alienate not only a political party, but also an entire ethnic block, insinuating that Lewis' congressional district - which is home to an NFL arena, Coca-Cola and Delta headquarters and numerous colleges - is a pit of violence and crime .
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
