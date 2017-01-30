Users #DeleteUber Over Trump Immigration Order

One of the trending hashtags on Twitter Sunday was #DeleteUber , which might be confusing to some who read that Uber was one of the tech companies that expressed concern over President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending entry to travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Apparently, the push to boycott Uber started after the New York Taxi Worker's Alliance joined the protest against President Trump at JFK Airport in New York , and Uber continued to operate there, suspending its normal surge pricing.

