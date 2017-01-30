Users #DeleteUber Over Trump Immigration Order
One of the trending hashtags on Twitter Sunday was #DeleteUber , which might be confusing to some who read that Uber was one of the tech companies that expressed concern over President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending entry to travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Apparently, the push to boycott Uber started after the New York Taxi Worker's Alliance joined the protest against President Trump at JFK Airport in New York , and Uber continued to operate there, suspending its normal surge pricing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC