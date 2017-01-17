Us Stocks-S&P little changed as energy weighs but financials edge up
Jan 18 The S&P 500 was flat in afternoon trading on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector while financials rose, mostly retracing some of the previous session's losses. UnitedHealth, which has risen more than 10 percent since the election, was off 2.1 percent at $157.32 after reporting results on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC