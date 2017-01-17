US Market Indexes Lower on Thursday

US Market Indexes Lower on Thursday

10 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

U.S. market indexes were lower on Thursday with stocks trending lower for the week. For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 19732.40 for a loss of -72.32 points or -0.37%.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,996

