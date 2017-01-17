UnitedHealth's Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, due to strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and an improved medical cost ratio. The company, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.22 billion or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

