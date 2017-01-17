UnitedHealth Finishes 2016 Strong, Has High Hopes for 2017
With massive changes to healthcare laws likely to come in the very near future, UnitedHealth will have to work hard once again to adapt to new requirements while trying to serve its current clients seamlessly. Coming into Tuesday's fourth-quarter financial report, UnitedHealth investors wanted confirmation that the insurer would be able to deliver solid gains in revenue and earnings, and UnitedHealth delivered on that front.
