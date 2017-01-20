Trump's Mexico tax hammers $580B market
When White House press secretary Sean Spicer floated the idea of paying for a border wall with a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports, beer went flat. Shares of Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands began falling Thursday: The company generates about 70 percent of its profit from importing Mexican brands like Corona and Modelo, and investors feared it would get hammered by the new tax.
