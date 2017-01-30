Traders associations prepare for multinational soda ban in Tamil Nadu

An industry group and a trades union have backed a ban on beverages made by multinational companies in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, signalling possible trouble for PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. The giant Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu union has said it will prohibit the sale of Pepsi and Coca-Cola products by its 6,000 affiliated member associations and a claimed 2.1m members, from March 1. The state's traders' federation, meanwhile, will stop the sale from January 26. Together they control retail business in a state of 78m, and their stance on the ban is reportedly backed by the majority of traders.

