The Coke Ads About Exercise That Triggered A Lawsuit [VIDEO]

A progressive activist group is suing Coca-Cola for its "unlawful" false advertising that downplays the risks of sugar while encouraging exercise. Filed by The Praxis Project in northern California federal court Wednesday, the lawsuit claims that Coke "misleadingly sought to divert focus from sugar-sweetened beverage consumption to a purported lack of exercise as the explanation for the rise in obesity-related chronic conditions, despite the fact that they knew this explanation was not scientifically sound."

