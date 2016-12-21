The Boon of Bottled Water
After all, what consumer would be foolish enough to purchase a product that he or she could get just by turning on the kitchen faucet? Today, this category is on the verge of overtaking carbonated beverages as the largest beverage segment in unit sales. In fact, many industry observers predict that it will continue to grow by leaps and bounds as more varieties of bottled water hit the marketplace and consumers seek more ways to obtain safe, healthy and clean drinking water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grocery Headquarters.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC