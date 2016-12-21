The Boon of Bottled Water

After all, what consumer would be foolish enough to purchase a product that he or she could get just by turning on the kitchen faucet? Today, this category is on the verge of overtaking carbonated beverages as the largest beverage segment in unit sales. In fact, many industry observers predict that it will continue to grow by leaps and bounds as more varieties of bottled water hit the marketplace and consumers seek more ways to obtain safe, healthy and clean drinking water.

