The 5 Best Dow Jones Stocks in 2016
But a select few did lots of the heavy lifting for the index, helping it gain over 2,330 points. Two energy and materials companies -- Caterpillar If we dig a little deeper, we can easily see that both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan -- while not having awful years before the presidential election -- saw huge swings in their fortunes after the election of Donald Trump as the country's next president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC