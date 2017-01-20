The 25 most powerful food and beverage industry players in Charleston
The No Kid Hungry Gala, an annual benefit for Share our Strength hosted locally by Steve Palmer, managing partner of The Indigo Road, and chef Jeremiah Bacon, chef of The Macintosh and Oak Steakhouse, was held Oct. 12 at L'Atelier de Le Creuset. The event brought together national chef Anne Quatrano and more than 20 local chefs for the multi-course gala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC