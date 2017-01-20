The 25 most powerful food and beverage industry players in Charleston

The No Kid Hungry Gala, an annual benefit for Share our Strength hosted locally by Steve Palmer, managing partner of The Indigo Road, and chef Jeremiah Bacon, chef of The Macintosh and Oak Steakhouse, was held Oct. 12 at L'Atelier de Le Creuset. The event brought together national chef Anne Quatrano and more than 20 local chefs for the multi-course gala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.