Stone Brewing wants Germany, the land...

Stone Brewing wants Germany, the land of Oktoberfest, to like American craft beers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

When Stone Brewing released in 1997 its well-known Arrogant A Bastard Ale, it was a hoppy revolt against a U.S. beer market defined by bland corporate lagers. Now, thanks to craft brewers like Stone, it's easy to find once-obscure beers, from India pale ales to smoked A porters, in dive bars and supermarket shelves alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Sat kman10kman 1
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC