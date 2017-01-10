Selling Dominates Yacktman Funds as Firm Buys S&P 5a a , Increases - Positions
Yacktman Asset Management, founded by noted value investor Donald Yacktman , purchased a smidgeon of the Standard and Poor's 500 index and made significant increases to its holding of Unilever NV and Reading International Inc. . Yacktman's $8.5 billion firm is currently led primarily by Stephen Yacktman, who acts as chief investment officer.
