Selling Dominates Yacktman Funds as Firm Buys S&P 5a a , Increases - Positions

Yacktman Asset Management, founded by noted value investor Donald Yacktman , purchased a smidgeon of the Standard and Poor's 500 index and made significant increases to its holding of Unilever NV and Reading International Inc. . Yacktman's $8.5 billion firm is currently led primarily by Stephen Yacktman, who acts as chief investment officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.