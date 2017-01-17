Remy Cointreau Q3 sales accelerate on progress in U.S. and China

Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China. The company, which makes Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, said cognac sales notably benefited by anticipated shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations this month and improving travel retail trends.

