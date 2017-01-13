Razor-and-Blade Model: What Is It? What Companies Have One?

Companies that have a razor-and-blade model use a pricing strategy that involves selling a durable product, or "razor," at a low profit margin to help drive sales of the higher-margin proprietary consumable or disposable products, or "blades." The goal of companies that have this type ofbusiness model, which reportedly owes its name to Gillette's introduction of safety razors with disposable blades in the early 1900s, is to sell as many "razors" as possible in order to generate an increasing stream of recurring income from "blade" sales over the life of the "razor."

