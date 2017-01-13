Razor-and-Blade Model: What Is It? What Companies Have One?
Companies that have a razor-and-blade model use a pricing strategy that involves selling a durable product, or "razor," at a low profit margin to help drive sales of the higher-margin proprietary consumable or disposable products, or "blades." The goal of companies that have this type ofbusiness model, which reportedly owes its name to Gillette's introduction of safety razors with disposable blades in the early 1900s, is to sell as many "razors" as possible in order to generate an increasing stream of recurring income from "blade" sales over the life of the "razor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC