Port Authority to pay $400,000 to settle SEC charges on Skyway project

The SEC found the Port Authority offered and sold $2.3 billion worth of bonds to investors for New Jersey roadway work, despite internal discussions about whether the projects "ventured outside its mandate and potentially weren't legal to pursue." (John O'Boyle NEW YORK --The Port Authority, which has been under federal investigation over its controversial funding of repairs to the Pulaski Skyway and other New Jersey road projects, has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle the matter.

