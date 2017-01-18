PH's first Westin-branded mixed-use p...

PH's first Westin-branded mixed-use project takes shape

Anticipation for the first Westin-branded residential and mixed-use development in Southeast Asia builds up following the initial concrete pouring for Robinsons Luxuria's The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place and The Westin Manila Sonata Place in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. The property grounds located along San Miguel corner Lourdes Street was transformed into a venue that showcased a preview of the beginning of a prominent edifice.

