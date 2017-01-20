PepsiCo Gives 'Premium' Water a Super Bowl Push
PepsiCo will have its first Super Bowl ad for bottled water during this year's game on Feb. 5. The 30-second spot introduces Pepsi's first "premium" water brand, LIFEWTR, positioned to compete with Coca-Cola's smartwater. PepsiCo Inc. plans to use this year's Super Bowl to go on the offensive in the beverage industry's intensifying water war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC