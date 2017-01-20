PepsiCo Gives 'Premium' Water a Super Bowl Push

PepsiCo will have its first Super Bowl ad for bottled water during this year's game on Feb. 5. The 30-second spot introduces Pepsi's first "premium" water brand, LIFEWTR, positioned to compete with Coca-Cola's smartwater. PepsiCo Inc. plans to use this year's Super Bowl to go on the offensive in the beverage industry's intensifying water war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.