Opponents Of Immigration Ban Call On 19 CEOs To Resign From Trump's Business Council

A Muslim civil rights group and a national racial justice organization are demanding the resignations of all 19 chief executives who sit on Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, a presidential advisory council of highly successful business leaders. The 19 members of Trump's business council include Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo; Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber; Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla; Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company; and Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.