News 10 mins ago 9:31 a.m.Oprah Winfrey becomes special contributor to "60 Minutes"

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2016 ESSENCE Festival presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Oprah Winfrey, the esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist, will become a special contributor to " 60 Minutes ," the news magazine's executive producer Jeff Fager announced on Tuesday.

