Monster vs. Vermonster
The maker of Monster energy drinks has taken aim at a Vermont brewery that sells a beer called The Vermonster, seeking to stop it from selling, advertising and promoting the craft brew because it could confuse consumers, reported the Associated Press. The energy drink-maker, Hansen Beverage Corp., wants Rock Art Brewery to stop using the name "Vermonster" on the barley brew and to compensate it for its attorneys' fees, said the report.
