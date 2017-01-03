Missouri Gov.-elect Greitens adds lawmaker to top staffers
Greitens on Tuesday announced he picked Republican Rep. Caleb Jones for the job. Jones will work alongside Greitens' pick for chief of staff, Michael Roche of Anheuser-Busch.
