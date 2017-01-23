M&A-Hungry Nestle Looking at Baby Food Maker Mead Johnson
Nestle , the largest food company in the world, reportedly has its eye on expanding its empire with the acquisition of baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition . For the Swiss stalwart the combination, first reported by Street Insider last week, would be beneficial, especially in China, but for Nestle's new CEO the merger could be too soon.
